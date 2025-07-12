Sinner Stuns Djokovic, Sets Up Epic Wimbledon Showdown with Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner delivered a commanding performance to defeat Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Wimbledon semifinals. The win secured Sinner's first final at the prestigious tournament, setting up a much-anticipated clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

Competing against Alcaraz, who just emerged victorious over Taylor Fritz, Sinner looks forward to an intense rematch from their recent French Open final. Alcaraz has an undefeated record in Grand Slam title matches, while Sinner is poised for his fourth consecutive final appearance after previous success in the U.S. and Australian Opens.

Djokovic's pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th major was hindered by an injury sustained during the quarterfinals. He was visibly struggling against Sinner, whose triumph was met with applause from the crowd. Meanwhile, Alcaraz continues his career-best 24-match winning streak into Sunday's championship showdown.

