Venus Williams Makes Comeback at Washington Open

In an exciting return to tennis, Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, is set to compete at the Washington Open, marking her first WTA event in over a year. Williams, 45, has not played since the Miami Open in March 2024 and aims to reclaim her winning momentum.

Williams boasts an illustrious career, with five Wimbledon singles titles and two U.S. Open championships. Additionally, she has claimed 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles, frequently pairing with her sister, Serena Williams. Her affinity for Washington's dynamic atmosphere was evident in her statement expressing excitement for the upcoming tournament.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open, a WTA 500 hardcourt event, will be held from July 21 to 27. Fans are eagerly anticipating Williams' performance, hoping for riveting matches and memorable moments from the seasoned tennis icon.