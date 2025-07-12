Italy's Cricket Team Makes Historic Leap to T20 World Cup 2026

Italy's cricket team clinched a place in the 2026 T20 World Cup for the first time, making history despite previous failures in soccer World Cup campaigns. This achievement was sealed on Friday, despite losing their final qualifier to the Netherlands, courtesy of a superior net run rate.

In their final qualifier, Italy needed to avoid a heavy defeat, setting a target of 135 runs. The Netherlands chased this target in 16.2 overs, allowing both teams to advance. Italy's advancement ends Scotland's hopes, despite their last-ball loss to Jersey, as the Scots needed both an Italian win and their own success to qualify.

The upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, sees 15 other teams qualify so far. With spots available from the African and Asia-East Asian Pacific regions, the final lineup has yet to be decided.