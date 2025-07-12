Left Menu

Italy's Cricket Team Makes Historic Leap to T20 World Cup 2026

Italy's cricket team qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, marking their entry into the competition for the first time. Despite losing their final match to the Netherlands, they advanced due to a superior net run rate. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Updated: 12-07-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:24 IST
Italy's cricket team clinched a place in the 2026 T20 World Cup for the first time, making history despite previous failures in soccer World Cup campaigns. This achievement was sealed on Friday, despite losing their final qualifier to the Netherlands, courtesy of a superior net run rate.

In their final qualifier, Italy needed to avoid a heavy defeat, setting a target of 135 runs. The Netherlands chased this target in 16.2 overs, allowing both teams to advance. Italy's advancement ends Scotland's hopes, despite their last-ball loss to Jersey, as the Scots needed both an Italian win and their own success to qualify.

The upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, sees 15 other teams qualify so far. With spots available from the African and Asia-East Asian Pacific regions, the final lineup has yet to be decided.

