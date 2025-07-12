Novak Djokovic: Facing the New Era of Tennis

Novak Djokovic is coming to terms with the harsh realities of age in elite tennis. The 38-year-old faced a resounding defeat against the young Italian Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals. This loss has made Djokovic reconsider his position in a sport increasingly dominated by younger athletes.

Despite his storied career, which includes 24 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic admits that age and physical exhaustion are catching up with him. His defeat by Sinner, coupled with recent setbacks, signals a potential shift in the tennis landscape. Yet, Djokovic plans to continue his career, eyeing future tournaments like Wimbledon.

The tennis world watches as Djokovic navigates his legendary career's twilight years. With emerging talents like Sinner and Alcaraz, the next generation appears ready to redefine the sport. Still, Djokovic remains determined, buoyed by the cheers of his fans, and aims for a strong return to Centre Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)