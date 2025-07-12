North America's Breakthrough in Global Soccer

The Club World Cup has wrapped up, marking a pivotal moment for North America's soccer community. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber hails this as a milestone event.

The month-long tournament, which attracted over three million attendees, has significantly boosted the standing of the U.S. and its neighbors on the international soccer stage. Garber emphasized the anticipation and subsequent success of this expanded 32-team tournament.

The competition not only showcased North American talent but also tested venues for the upcoming 2024 FIFA World Cup. Despite initial concerns, the event demonstrated the U.S. soccer market's potential and readiness for future international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)