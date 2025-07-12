Mohammed Siraj Honors Late Footballer Diogo Jota with On-field Tribute
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj paid tribute to late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota after taking a wicket during a Test match against England. Siraj, an ardent Portugal fan, expressed his emotions by signaling Jota's jersey number, following the footballer's death in a car accident in Spain.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota during the third England Test. Siraj, moved by Jota's tragic death in a car accident, honored the forward by indicating his jersey number '20' after taking a wicket.
The emotional gesture came following the shocking news of Jota's fatal accident in Zamora, Spain. The mishap claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva as they were returning for pre-season training.
A passionate Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Siraj shared his reflections on the unpredictability of life and reiterated his desire to honor Jota, which he accomplished during the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
