Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj Honors Late Footballer Diogo Jota with On-field Tribute

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj paid tribute to late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota after taking a wicket during a Test match against England. Siraj, an ardent Portugal fan, expressed his emotions by signaling Jota's jersey number, following the footballer's death in a car accident in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:22 IST
Mohammed Siraj Honors Late Footballer Diogo Jota with On-field Tribute
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota during the third England Test. Siraj, moved by Jota's tragic death in a car accident, honored the forward by indicating his jersey number '20' after taking a wicket.

The emotional gesture came following the shocking news of Jota's fatal accident in Zamora, Spain. The mishap claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva as they were returning for pre-season training.

A passionate Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Siraj shared his reflections on the unpredictability of life and reiterated his desire to honor Jota, which he accomplished during the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025