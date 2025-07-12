Left Menu

Wales Ends Losing Streak with Triumph Over Japan

Wales ended their 18-match losing streak with a 31-22 victory against Japan in the second test match, squaring the series 1-1. Kieran Hardy and Josh Adams were among the try-scorers, with Wales finally breaking their drought after a tense match that saw Japan making a strong comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:43 IST
Wales Ends Losing Streak with Triumph Over Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wales ended their record 18-match losing streak by defeating Japan 31-22 in a thrilling second test at Misaki Park Stadium, breaking their 644-day winless run since the 2023 World Cup.

The Welsh team secured the win by outscoring Japan four tries to three, bringing relief after their recent narrow defeat in Kitakyushu. Key contributors included Kieran Hardy and Josh Adams, who propelled Wales to an early lead.

Despite Japan's strong second-half resurgence, Wales managed to maintain their lead and clinched the overdue victory, overcoming pressure and errors. The win marked a significant and emotional turning point for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025