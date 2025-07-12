Wales Ends Losing Streak with Triumph Over Japan

Wales ended their record 18-match losing streak by defeating Japan 31-22 in a thrilling second test at Misaki Park Stadium, breaking their 644-day winless run since the 2023 World Cup.

The Welsh team secured the win by outscoring Japan four tries to three, bringing relief after their recent narrow defeat in Kitakyushu. Key contributors included Kieran Hardy and Josh Adams, who propelled Wales to an early lead.

Despite Japan's strong second-half resurgence, Wales managed to maintain their lead and clinched the overdue victory, overcoming pressure and errors. The win marked a significant and emotional turning point for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)