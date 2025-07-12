Leverkusen Signs Malik Tillman for Club-Record Fee
Bayer Leverkusen has signed Malik Tillman, a United States international, from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee to replace Florian Wirtz. Tillman, who excelled at PSV last season, will join the Bundesliga club aiming to strengthen its attacking options.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayer Leverkusen has announced the acquisition of United States international Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record sum. The transfer aims to fill the void left by Florian Wirtz's departure.
At 23, Tillman has signed a contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2030. Reports suggest the transfer cost Leverkusen 35 million euros, setting a new benchmark for incoming players.
Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, regards Tillman as a top-tier signing who adds significant attacking potential in both the number 8 and number 10 roles. Tillman's move comes after an impressive season at PSV, where he scored 16 goals and contributed to the team's Dutch league title victory.