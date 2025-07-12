Left Menu

Leverkusen Signs Malik Tillman for Club-Record Fee

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Malik Tillman, a United States international, from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee to replace Florian Wirtz. Tillman, who excelled at PSV last season, will join the Bundesliga club aiming to strengthen its attacking options.

Bayer Leverkusen has announced the acquisition of United States international Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record sum. The transfer aims to fill the void left by Florian Wirtz's departure.

At 23, Tillman has signed a contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2030. Reports suggest the transfer cost Leverkusen 35 million euros, setting a new benchmark for incoming players.

Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, regards Tillman as a top-tier signing who adds significant attacking potential in both the number 8 and number 10 roles. Tillman's move comes after an impressive season at PSV, where he scored 16 goals and contributed to the team's Dutch league title victory.

