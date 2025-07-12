Left Menu

Indian Super League in Limbo Amid Legal Hurdles

India's top soccer league, the Indian Super League, faces uncertainty after the AIFF announced contract renegotiations with commercial partner FSDL are stalled due to a Supreme Court directive. The legal complexities arise from a case on AIFF's new constitution, impacting the league's future operations.

Updated: 12-07-2025 16:28 IST
India's premier soccer competition, the Indian Super League (ISL), is currently in a state of limbo as negotiations for a contract renewal with commercial partners stall. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed this development, citing a Supreme Court directive that advised against renewing the deal with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) until a clear order is given.

This legal stalemate stems from an ongoing Supreme Court case concerning the implementation of a new constitution for the AIFF. During an April 2025 hearing, the court made observations impacting the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and FSDL, causing the current negotiations to be put on hold.

The ISL's 2024-25 season began in September with 13 clubs competing. Despite the uncertainty, the AIFF assured that it, along with its stakeholders, would strive to maintain the league's continuity, emphasizing their commitment to the advancement of Indian football.

