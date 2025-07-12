Left Menu

Simran and Preeti Shine Bright at Indian Open Para Athletics Championship

Simran and Preeti Pal of Uttar Pradesh emerged as triumphant athletes at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship's final, each clinching gold in their respective 200m categories. Also showcasing top performances were athletes from states like Haryana, Gujarat, and Odisha, highlighting an overall successful competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uttar Pradesh athletes Simran and Preeti Pal distinguished themselves on the concluding day of the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship by each securing gold medals in their respective categories, T12 and T35, in the women's 200m event.

Simran completed her race with an impressive 24.80 seconds time, leading ahead of silver medalist Damor Tejal from Gujarat and Odisha's bronze winner Janaki Oram. In the T35 category, Preeti clocked 31.40 seconds, surpassing Avani from Haryana and Sunetra from Rajasthan.

Among the men's events, Haryana athletes dominated the Club Throw and Discus Throw categories. Dharambir secured gold in Club Throw with a 30.37 meters throw, while Haney achieved a 53.81 meters throw in Discus Throw. Other notable victories included Mahendra Gurjar's win in the men's long jump T42 & T63, and Odisha's Jayanti Behera's 200m win in T37, T46 & T47 category.

