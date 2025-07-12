Left Menu

Jonathan Milan Clinches Thrilling Tour de France Stage Win

Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan triumphs in stage eight of the Tour de France, defeating Belgian Wout van Aert in a thrilling finish. Riding for Lidl-Trek, Milan claimed victory despite an early surprise move by Australian Kaden Groves. Tadej Pogacar continues to lead the overall standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:33 IST
Jonathan Milan Clinches Thrilling Tour de France Stage Win

Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan secured a dramatic victory in stage eight of the Tour de France on Saturday, overcoming Belgian contender Wout van Aert in an electrifying finish. Competing for Lidl-Trek, Milan showcased tenacity as he responded to an unexpected push by Australia's Kaden Groves, ultimately clinching first place.

Milan's remarkable win comes on the heels of a strong performance earlier in the Tour, where he narrowly missed out on a stage three win to Tim Merlier. The Italian, who boasts four Giro d'Italia stage victories, demonstrated his prowess by holding off Van Aert's charge to become the first Italian to win a Tour de France stage since 2019.

With defending champion Tadej Pogacar maintaining his yellow jersey lead, attention shifts to Sunday's stage nine. Riders will embark on a 174.1km course from Chinon to Chateauroux, presenting another opportunity for sprinters to vie for victory. Meanwhile, Milan assumes the lead in the points classification, adding another feather to his cap.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025