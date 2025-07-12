Jonathan Milan Clinches Thrilling Tour de France Stage Win

Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan secured a dramatic victory in stage eight of the Tour de France on Saturday, overcoming Belgian contender Wout van Aert in an electrifying finish. Competing for Lidl-Trek, Milan showcased tenacity as he responded to an unexpected push by Australia's Kaden Groves, ultimately clinching first place.

Milan's remarkable win comes on the heels of a strong performance earlier in the Tour, where he narrowly missed out on a stage three win to Tim Merlier. The Italian, who boasts four Giro d'Italia stage victories, demonstrated his prowess by holding off Van Aert's charge to become the first Italian to win a Tour de France stage since 2019.

With defending champion Tadej Pogacar maintaining his yellow jersey lead, attention shifts to Sunday's stage nine. Riders will embark on a 174.1km course from Chinon to Chateauroux, presenting another opportunity for sprinters to vie for victory. Meanwhile, Milan assumes the lead in the points classification, adding another feather to his cap.