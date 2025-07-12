The Lionesses Gear Up for Fierce Euro Clash Against Wales

Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch coach of the Lionesses, is well aware of the intense rivalry between England and Wales. The two sides are set to clash in a critical Euro 2025 match this Sunday at St. Gallen, with Wiegman emphasizing a tactical rather than emotional approach for her team.

During a press conference, Wiegman remarked on the historical rivalry but stressed England's focus on their playing strategy and style. With England's passage to the quarter-finals hinging on the match's outcome, the pressure is palpable. Yet, defender Alex Greenwood stated the team is used to such pressure due to their success and aims to follow their gameplan.

For Wales, a daunting task lies ahead; they must defeat England by at least four goals to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. Despite any added pressure, recent victories show England's ability to maintain composure, making Sunday's game an intense spectacle for fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)