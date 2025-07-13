Left Menu

Australia's Pink Ball Test Showdown at Sabina Park

Australia, having already secured the Frank Worrell Trophy, faces West Indies in the inaugural day-night test at Sabina Park. The Australians strategically dropped spinner Nathan Lyon for an all-pace attack. Meanwhile, West Indies altered their lineup, including new debuts, reflecting a strategic response to their losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:04 IST
Australia's Pink Ball Test Showdown at Sabina Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

In a historic match at Sabina Park, Australia took on the West Indies in their inaugural day-night test match. Australia, having secured the Frank Worrell Trophy with previous victories, opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Strategically dropping spinner Nathan Lyon, the Australians fielded an all-pace attack, featuring Scott Boland alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Pat Cummins. West Indies made their own changes by bringing in left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and introducing several new players.

This test marks a milestone for Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th test, only the 16th Australian to do so. With both teams eager to conclude the series on a high note, the match promises an exciting clash of strategies and skills.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025