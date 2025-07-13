Australia's Pink Ball Test Showdown at Sabina Park
Australia, having already secured the Frank Worrell Trophy, faces West Indies in the inaugural day-night test at Sabina Park. The Australians strategically dropped spinner Nathan Lyon for an all-pace attack. Meanwhile, West Indies altered their lineup, including new debuts, reflecting a strategic response to their losses.
- Country:
- Jamaica
In a historic match at Sabina Park, Australia took on the West Indies in their inaugural day-night test match. Australia, having secured the Frank Worrell Trophy with previous victories, opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Strategically dropping spinner Nathan Lyon, the Australians fielded an all-pace attack, featuring Scott Boland alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Pat Cummins. West Indies made their own changes by bringing in left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and introducing several new players.
This test marks a milestone for Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th test, only the 16th Australian to do so. With both teams eager to conclude the series on a high note, the match promises an exciting clash of strategies and skills.
