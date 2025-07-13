Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Stunning Wimbledon Triumph

Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova in the final, marking a historic achievement as the first such score in 114 years. Despite facing challenges on grass courts, Swiatek's skillful play secured her victory amid a surprising tournament run.

London | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:10 IST
Iga Swiatek shattered expectations at Wimbledon as she captured her first title at the prestigious tournament with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova. The match marked the first time in 114 years that a player didn't concede a single game in a women's final at Wimbledon.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, had previously struggled on grass courts, but her near-flawless performance on Centre Court left Anisimova unable to compete. Swiatek impressed with serves reaching 121 mph and a 78% success rate on first serves.

Anisimova, who had overcome top-seed Aryna Sabalenka earlier, faltered, plagued by unforced errors. Despite the loss, she expressed gratitude for her mother's support. Meanwhile, Swiatek celebrated with her team, closing a long journey with a victory that highlighted her versatile talent across different court surfaces.

