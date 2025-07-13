Left Menu

Ireland's Historic Rugby Triumph: Record-Breaking Win Over Portugal

Ireland achieved a historic 106-7 victory over Portugal, marking their largest win margin and first time scoring over 100 points. Stand-in coach Paul O'Connell led a team missing key players, yet managed to field three debutants who contributed to scoring. The match closed their season on a high note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 01:53 IST
Ireland's Historic Rugby Triumph: Record-Breaking Win Over Portugal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic feat, Ireland's rugby team crushed Portugal 106-7 on Saturday in Lisbon, marking their biggest victory in 150 years. This impressive result saw them surpass their previous score record and defeat margin, set against the United States in 2000.

Despite missing 16 regular players on tour with the British & Irish Lions, Ireland, led by stand-in coach Paul O'Connell, demonstrated overwhelming prowess. "I feel sorry for Portugal but we were very clinical and took our chances," remarked O'Connell, reflecting on the unique summer tour.

The fixture highlighted new talents, with debutants Shayne Bolton, Hugh Gavin, and Alex Kendellen contributing tries. The match wrapped up Ireland's season, having also recently defeated Georgia 34-5, showcasing their capacity for strong performances.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025