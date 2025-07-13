Ireland's Historic Rugby Triumph: Record-Breaking Win Over Portugal

In a historic feat, Ireland's rugby team crushed Portugal 106-7 on Saturday in Lisbon, marking their biggest victory in 150 years. This impressive result saw them surpass their previous score record and defeat margin, set against the United States in 2000.

Despite missing 16 regular players on tour with the British & Irish Lions, Ireland, led by stand-in coach Paul O'Connell, demonstrated overwhelming prowess. "I feel sorry for Portugal but we were very clinical and took our chances," remarked O'Connell, reflecting on the unique summer tour.

The fixture highlighted new talents, with debutants Shayne Bolton, Hugh Gavin, and Alex Kendellen contributing tries. The match wrapped up Ireland's season, having also recently defeated Georgia 34-5, showcasing their capacity for strong performances.