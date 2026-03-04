EU's Industrial Accelerator Act: A Green Boost for Local Industries

On Wednesday, the European Commission announced a new initiative to strengthen the competitiveness of the EU's manufacturing sector. The Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA), aimed at promoting decarbonisation and reducing dependency on Chinese imports, introduces local production requirements. This will affect a range of industries, including aluminium, cement, steel, wind turbines, electrolysers, and electric vehicles.

The IAA targets a rise in manufacturing's contribution to the EU's national output from 14% to 20% by 2035, thereby securing at least 150,000 jobs in various sectors, despite potential losses in automotive manufacturing. The act has sparked a debate, with some arguing it could spur investment, while critics fear it may lead to protectionism from trade partners.

A significant part of the IAA includes establishing a list of 'trusted partners' eligible to meet 'Made in EU' criteria, a process that has already seen delays due to disagreements. Non-EU countries like Britain and the US may find their products assessed to see if they serve interests equivalent to those of EU-produced goods. The European Parliament and EU governments will now negotiate the proposed legislation further.

