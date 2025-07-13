Stina Blackstenius: Sweden's Goal-Scoring Dynamo at Women's Euros

Stina Blackstenius is emerging as a formidable force for Sweden at the Women's Euros, skillfully navigating her team into the quarter-finals with crucial goals against Poland and Germany. Her recent successes have been a continuation of her impressive form at Arsenal, particularly her winning goal in the Champions League final.

In a standout performance, the Swedish team dominated Germany, securing a 4-1 victory and clinching the top spot in Group C with a perfect record. Now, they await the runner-up of Group D, which includes strong contenders like England and France. Blackstenius, however, remains unfazed, focusing on preparedness rather than speculating on future opponents.

The Swedes enjoyed significant support from their fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere that motivated the team further. Blackstenius expressed her appreciation for the fan support, emphasizing the unique experience of playing in a championship setting where the collective energy drives them toward success.