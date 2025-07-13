Left Menu

Tensions Soar at Lord's: KL Rahul Reflects on Day 3 Drama

India's KL Rahul recounts the high-stakes drama at Lord’s as tempers flared during the final over of Day 3 against England. Despite heated exchanges and rising tensions, the day ended with no wickets taken, leaving both teams energized for the crucial remaining two days of the Test match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:10 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tempers flared at Lord's as India's KL Rahul recounted the tense final moments of Day 3 in the third Test against England. Despite the drama, the match concluded without additional wickets, setting the stage for a gripping final stretch.

Amid simmering emotions, opener Zak Crawley's late evasion to a Jasprit Bumrah delivery sparked controversy. Unconvinced by Crawley's claims, Indian captain Shubman Gill expressed his frustration, vocally confronting Crawley, leading to a heated exchange on the field.

Rahul emphasized that such incidents are part of the game. Reflecting on Day 3's events, he noted, "A wicket at the end would have been perfect, but we remain determined into Days 4 and 5." Despite the exchanges, England held strong at 2/0, gearing up for the remaining sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

