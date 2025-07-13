India's Rising Stars Set Sights on Asian Junior Pickleball Glory

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) unveiled its lineup for the Indian Junior Pickleball team, preparing to take on the Asian Junior Pickleball Championship in Vietnam from July 13 to 16, 2025. The team, featuring a robust contingent of 32 youthful athletes, signifies a new chapter in India's burgeoning presence on the international pickleball stage.

AIPA commemorated the event with a grand flag-off ceremony attended by Rahul Vira, Skechers CEO, Sunil Valavalkar, who introduced pickleball to India, and former cricketer Pravin Amre. Brand Ambassador Mandira Bedi further enlivened the occasion, stirring excitement among players. The squad, spanning across diverse Indian states, includes top talents like Arav Surve, Arnav Khamkar, and Aditya Gupta, each aiming to make a mark in their age categories at the championship.

AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo, at the ceremony, emphasized pride in the team's dedication, attributing their selection to AIPA's commitment to nurturing global talent in pickleball. Founder Sunil Valavalkar echoed the mission to foster young athletes, celebrating the sport's grassroots flourish. The nation now eagerly awaits their performance, symbolic of India's rising prowess in international pickleball.