India's Rising Stars Set Sights on Asian Junior Pickleball Glory

The Indian Junior Pickleball team, featuring 32 young athletes, is set to compete in the Asian Junior Pickleball Championship in Vietnam. AIPA celebrates the team's spirit with a grand ceremony, highlighting India's growth in the sport. Notable players include Arav Surve, Arnav Khamkar, and Aditya Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:52 IST
Indian Junior Pickleball team before leaving for Vietnam (Image: AIPA media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) unveiled its lineup for the Indian Junior Pickleball team, preparing to take on the Asian Junior Pickleball Championship in Vietnam from July 13 to 16, 2025. The team, featuring a robust contingent of 32 youthful athletes, signifies a new chapter in India's burgeoning presence on the international pickleball stage.

AIPA commemorated the event with a grand flag-off ceremony attended by Rahul Vira, Skechers CEO, Sunil Valavalkar, who introduced pickleball to India, and former cricketer Pravin Amre. Brand Ambassador Mandira Bedi further enlivened the occasion, stirring excitement among players. The squad, spanning across diverse Indian states, includes top talents like Arav Surve, Arnav Khamkar, and Aditya Gupta, each aiming to make a mark in their age categories at the championship.

AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo, at the ceremony, emphasized pride in the team's dedication, attributing their selection to AIPA's commitment to nurturing global talent in pickleball. Founder Sunil Valavalkar echoed the mission to foster young athletes, celebrating the sport's grassroots flourish. The nation now eagerly awaits their performance, symbolic of India's rising prowess in international pickleball.

