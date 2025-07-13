Ivan Ivanov: Bulgaria's Rising Tennis Star Clinches First Grand Slam
Ivan Ivanov from Bulgaria claimed his first Grand Slam title by defeating Ronit Karki of the United States in the Wimbledon juniors final. The 16-year-old became Bulgaria's second Grand Slam juniors champion, following Gregor Dimitrov. Ivanov dominated the match, winning with 22 winners against his opponent's six.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bulgarian tennis prodigy Ivan Ivanov secured his inaugural Grand Slam victory after beating Ronit Karki from the United States 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon juniors final.
At just 16, Ivanov marks a historic moment, becoming the second Bulgarian to achieve this accolade after Gregor Dimitrov's triumph in 2008.
Ivanov showcased exceptional skill, finishing the match with 22 winners and never losing a break point to Karki, who aimed to be the first qualifier to win the title since Noah Rubin in 2014.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bulgaria's Battle for the Lev: A Last Stand Against the Euro
Boca Juniors and River Plate: Redemption Awaits in Argentina's Clausura Championship
Mia Pohankova Clinches Wimbledon Juniors Title, Continues Slovakian Legacy
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: Countdown to Currency Transition
Indian Kudo Team Triumphs at World Cup in Bulgaria