Ivan Ivanov: Bulgaria's Rising Tennis Star Clinches First Grand Slam

Bulgarian tennis prodigy Ivan Ivanov secured his inaugural Grand Slam victory after beating Ronit Karki from the United States 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon juniors final.

At just 16, Ivanov marks a historic moment, becoming the second Bulgarian to achieve this accolade after Gregor Dimitrov's triumph in 2008.

Ivanov showcased exceptional skill, finishing the match with 22 winners and never losing a break point to Karki, who aimed to be the first qualifier to win the title since Noah Rubin in 2014.