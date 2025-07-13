Kudermetova and Mertens Triumph at Wimbledon in Thrilling Comeback
Veronika Kudermetova claimed her first Grand Slam title alongside Elise Mertens by winning the women's doubles at Wimbledon. The duo defeated Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in a dramatic final. This marks Mertens' fifth Grand Slam doubles title, highlighting a significant achievement for both players.
Veronika Kudermetova clinched her inaugural Grand Slam title by partnering with Elise Mertens to secure the women's doubles crown at Wimbledon on Sunday. They achieved victory over Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on the iconic Centre Court.
This was the first time Kudermetova and Mertens played together at Wimbledon, although they had been opponents in the 2021 final. They made a remarkable comeback, trailing 4-2 in the third set but winning the last four games to claim the title.
The win is Mertens' fifth Grand Slam doubles triumph, and her second at Wimbledon. Kudermetova expressed immense joy, reminiscing about her painful loss in the 2021 final, which she faced head-on with this victory.
