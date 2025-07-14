England Dominates Wales to Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Euro 2025

England's women's football team demonstrated their dominance by defeating Wales 6-1, ensuring their progression to the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

Georgia Stanway set the momentum with a penalty goal in the 13th minute, followed by rapid contributions from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead, solidifying their commanding performance.

Despite a late goal from Wales' Hannah Cain, England's Aggie Beever-Jones sealed the victory. England is slated to confront Sweden in their upcoming quarter-final match, while France emerged as the Group D winners after defeating the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)