England Dominates Wales to Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Euro 2025

England's women's football team defeated Wales 6-1, securing their place in the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals. Georgia Stanway scored an early penalty, followed by goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead. England will face Sweden in the quarter-finals, with France topping Group D.
England's women's football team demonstrated their dominance by defeating Wales 6-1, ensuring their progression to the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals.
Georgia Stanway set the momentum with a penalty goal in the 13th minute, followed by rapid contributions from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead, solidifying their commanding performance.
Despite a late goal from Wales' Hannah Cain, England's Aggie Beever-Jones sealed the victory. England is slated to confront Sweden in their upcoming quarter-final match, while France emerged as the Group D winners after defeating the Netherlands.
