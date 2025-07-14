Trump Cheers Chelsea's Triumph Amidst Jeers at Club World Cup Final
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, receiving a mix of boos and cheers. Chelsea defeated Paris St Germain 3-0. Trump, seated next to FIFA's Gianni Infantino, presented the trophy and praised soccer legend Pele in a TV interview.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance at the Club World Cup final, held at MetLife Stadium, where Chelsea beat Paris St Germain 3-0. Trump received a blend of boos and cheers from the crowd as he was spotted on the jumbotron alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Despite mixed reactions, Trump remained enthusiastic, celebrating the victory and presenting the trophy during the ceremony. He expressed admiration for Brazilian soccer icon Pele in a televised interview, drawing parallels to American baseball great Babe Ruth.
In a separate matter, Trump's presence at the event followed his controversial announcement of a potential 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, raising tensions in ongoing trade discussions.
ALSO READ
Stormy Skies and Delays: Chelsea Coach Criticizes FIFA's Club World Cup Venue
Tobin Heath's Vision: Club World Cup's Future Impact on U.S. Soccer
Humanoid Robots Capture Spotlight in Beijing Soccer Matches
Spain's Women's Soccer Team Faces Challenges Ahead of Euro 2025
German Women's Soccer: A New Era Dawns for Europe's Heavyweights