Trump Cheers Chelsea's Triumph Amidst Jeers at Club World Cup Final

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance at the Club World Cup final, held at MetLife Stadium, where Chelsea beat Paris St Germain 3-0. Trump received a blend of boos and cheers from the crowd as he was spotted on the jumbotron alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Despite mixed reactions, Trump remained enthusiastic, celebrating the victory and presenting the trophy during the ceremony. He expressed admiration for Brazilian soccer icon Pele in a televised interview, drawing parallels to American baseball great Babe Ruth.

In a separate matter, Trump's presence at the event followed his controversial announcement of a potential 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, raising tensions in ongoing trade discussions.