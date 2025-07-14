Lions' Strategic Maneuver: Injury Replacements Galore

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has strategically called upon Scotland's Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, and Darcy Graham as injury cover for the upcoming tour match against the First Nations & Pasifika XV. This comes as the Lions prepare for their series opener against Australia in Brisbane.

Winger Darcy Graham, who recently faced a setback with two yellow cards in a match against Fiji, will join the Lions squad on Monday. Glasgow Warriors' loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, a seasoned player from the previous Lions tour, and Edinburgh hooker Ewan Ashman will reinforce the squad's strength.

The First Nations-Pasifika clash, set for July 22 at Melbourne's Docklands stadium, will feature notable talents such as former Australia utility back Kurtley Beale. Meanwhile, the Lions aim to capitalize on their strategic additions as they bolster their line-up for the upcoming challenges.