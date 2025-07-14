Aiden Markram: South Africa's New Cricket Hero Triumphs at Lord's

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, South African right-hand batter Aiden Markram was honored as the ICC's Player of the Month for June, following his exceptional performance in the World Test Championship Final. Held at the iconic Lord's ground, Markram's efforts were pivotal in securing a long-awaited victory for South Africa against Australia.

At 30, Markram delivered an all-star performance, making131 runs and securing two vital wickets, which clinched the Player of the Match award. Speaking after the accolade, Markram expressed his pride in contributing to South Africa's first World Test Championship win, in what was a memorable and historic occasion for his team.

His heroics began with a crucial dismissal of Steve Smith, setting the tone for South Africa's defense. Despite an initial batting setback, Markram's subsequent 136-run masterclass and vital partnerships, including one with Temba Bavuma, drove his team to a thrilling triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)