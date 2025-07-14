Tense Finale: India vs England Test Match at a Standstill

The fifth day of the third Test between India and England witnessed a stirring competition, culminating in a tense situation as India fought to gain an upper hand. After reducing England to 192 in their second innings, India struggled in their chase, tottering at 163/9 with one wicket in hand.

England showcased a concerted bowling effort that left Indian batsmen reeling. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were at their full throttle, claiming three wickets each. Despite a resilient 56 from Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian batting lineup crumbled under relentless pressure.

With the game teetering on the edge, the focus remains on whether India's tailenders will script an epic comeback or if England's bowlers will seal a hard-earned victory. Fans await with bated breath as the historic match inches toward its climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)