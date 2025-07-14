Left Menu

Tense Finale: India vs England Test Match at a Standstill

The scoreboard details the nail-biting conclusion of the third Test between India and England. With both teams having scored 387 in their respective first innings, England amassed 192 in their second. India, with only one wicket remaining, is at 163/9, striving for a historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The fifth day of the third Test between India and England witnessed a stirring competition, culminating in a tense situation as India fought to gain an upper hand. After reducing England to 192 in their second innings, India struggled in their chase, tottering at 163/9 with one wicket in hand.

England showcased a concerted bowling effort that left Indian batsmen reeling. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were at their full throttle, claiming three wickets each. Despite a resilient 56 from Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian batting lineup crumbled under relentless pressure.

With the game teetering on the edge, the focus remains on whether India's tailenders will script an epic comeback or if England's bowlers will seal a hard-earned victory. Fans await with bated breath as the historic match inches toward its climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

