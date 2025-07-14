England Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Cricket Showdown
England secured a 22-run victory against India on the final day of the third test at Lord's, putting them ahead in the series 2-1. India, chasing a target, fell short, as their innings concluded at 170 runs, resulting in England's gripping win.
In a dramatic turn of events at Lord's, England clinched a 22-run win against India, concluding a nail-biting final day of the third test match. The victory propelled England to a 2-1 lead in the series.
India, striving to reach the lead, was dismissed for 170, failing to close the gap on England's score. The match witnessed intense play, with England's bowlers dominating the field.
This result amplifies the competitive spirit between the two cricketing nations, setting up a thrilling fourth test as India seeks to level the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
