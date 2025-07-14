Tense Finale: England Clinches Third Test against India

The third Test between India and England concluded in a thrilling finish on Monday. The host team, England, managed to secure victory, wrapping up the match in dramatic fashion as India succumbed to a series of dismissals.

England, batting first, posted 387 runs, a total that India matched in their first innings, indicating a neck-and-neck contest. As the match advanced, England set a challenging target, coming back to score 192 in their second innings.

India began their chase with a precarious position overnight at 58 for 4. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 61, the Indian side collapsed at 170 all out. England's bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, put up a formidable performance, securing England's triumph in the series.

