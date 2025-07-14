Left Menu

Tense Finale: England Clinches Third Test against India

In a gripping conclusion to the third Test between India and England, England emerged victorious. After England's first innings score of 387, India matched with 387. England set a target of 193 after their second innings at 192, leading to India's collapse at 170 all out, despite Jadeja's valiant 61 not out.

Updated: 14-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:51 IST
The third Test between India and England concluded in a thrilling finish on Monday. The host team, England, managed to secure victory, wrapping up the match in dramatic fashion as India succumbed to a series of dismissals.

England, batting first, posted 387 runs, a total that India matched in their first innings, indicating a neck-and-neck contest. As the match advanced, England set a challenging target, coming back to score 192 in their second innings.

India began their chase with a precarious position overnight at 58 for 4. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 61, the Indian side collapsed at 170 all out. England's bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, put up a formidable performance, securing England's triumph in the series.

