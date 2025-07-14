Ben Healy: The Irish Sensation of Tour de France 2023

Ben Healy etched his name into the annals of cycling history by becoming the first Irishman in 38 years to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France's nail-biting 10th stage. His performance on Monday marks a landmark achievement in Irish cycling.

Britain's Simon Yates emerged victorious in stage 10 with a brilliantly timed attack. Yates, who rides for the Visma-Lease a Bike team, capitalized on the final climb, pulling ahead to beat Thymen Arensman and Healy, who took second and third, respectively.

Heading into the first rest day, Healy maintains a 29-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar, with other rivals like Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard pushing hard behind him. As the Tour progresses into the Pyrenees, the general classification battle is poised to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)