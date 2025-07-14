Left Menu

Ben Healy: The Irish Sensation of Tour de France 2023

Ben Healy has made history by becoming the first Irishman in 38 years to don the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Despite finishing third, his performance has thrown him into the spotlight as he leads the general classification heading into the first rest day, ahead of key rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:57 IST
Ben Healy: The Irish Sensation of Tour de France 2023

Ben Healy etched his name into the annals of cycling history by becoming the first Irishman in 38 years to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France's nail-biting 10th stage. His performance on Monday marks a landmark achievement in Irish cycling.

Britain's Simon Yates emerged victorious in stage 10 with a brilliantly timed attack. Yates, who rides for the Visma-Lease a Bike team, capitalized on the final climb, pulling ahead to beat Thymen Arensman and Healy, who took second and third, respectively.

Heading into the first rest day, Healy maintains a 29-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar, with other rivals like Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard pushing hard behind him. As the Tour progresses into the Pyrenees, the general classification battle is poised to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025