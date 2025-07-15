Flag Football Takes Center Stage at the 2028 LA Olympics

In a groundbreaking move, flag football is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Organizers confirmed that the sport's medal matches will take place in primetime, providing an ideal platform for its Olympic introduction.

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF), together with the National Football League (NFL), announced that men's and women's finals will occur on July 21 and 22 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This announcement followed meetings between IFAF, NFL officials, and LA28 organizers, marking three years until the Games' opening.

Flag football, a non-contact version of American football, will feature NFL players, adding prestige to the event. IFAF President Pierre Trochet emphasized the sport's role in capturing the exciting 'Friday Night Lights' atmosphere, aiming to create iconic Olympic moments.

