Flag Football Takes Center Stage at the 2028 LA Olympics

Flag football makes its Olympic debut in 2028 at the Los Angeles Games, with medal matches set for prime slots. Partnering with the NFL, the IFAF aims for memorable events. NFL players will join the competition, highlighting the sport’s significance and capturing 'Friday Night Lights' spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, flag football is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Organizers confirmed that the sport's medal matches will take place in primetime, providing an ideal platform for its Olympic introduction.

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF), together with the National Football League (NFL), announced that men's and women's finals will occur on July 21 and 22 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This announcement followed meetings between IFAF, NFL officials, and LA28 organizers, marking three years until the Games' opening.

Flag football, a non-contact version of American football, will feature NFL players, adding prestige to the event. IFAF President Pierre Trochet emphasized the sport's role in capturing the exciting 'Friday Night Lights' atmosphere, aiming to create iconic Olympic moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

