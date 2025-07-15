Foreign Stars: The Heartbeat of Indian Super League's Revolution

The Indian Super League (ISL), launched in 2014, ushered in a transformative era for Indian football. While homegrown talent initially took center stage, it was the foreign recruits who significantly impacted the league. Their blend of experience, skills, and winning mindset often became the backbone for their respective teams.

Among goalkeepers, Edel Bete stood out not just for his shot-stopping abilities but also for clinching the ISL Cup with different clubs and earning the Golden Glove in 2015. His sharp reflexes and composed presence were paramount in crucial moments, leaving a lasting legacy among international keepers in the league.

Defensive stalwarts like Inigo Calderon and Mourtada Fall also reshaped the backline dynamics. Calderon's seamless integration into Chennaiyin FC's defense brought footballing intelligence and leadership. Meanwhile, Fall's dominance spanned three clubs, combining defensive strength with an impressive goal-scoring ability, making him a versatile asset on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)