Rishabh Pant's Injury Not Serious, Expected to Play in Manchester Test

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, sustained a finger injury in the third test against England, but team captain Shubman Gill confirmed the injury is not serious. Pant is anticipated to participate in the upcoming match in Manchester.

During England's innings at Lord's, Pant injured his left index finger while collecting a delivery from bowler Bumrah. Despite the injury, Pant managed to complete the over and participate in India's batting lineup for both innings. Subsequently, Dhruv Jurel replaced him as the wicketkeeper for the rest of the match, which England won by 22 runs.

The intense competition at Lord's, highlighted by a fine and demerit point for Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj, has kept the series gripping. Temperatures soared on and off the field, yet mutual respect persisted between the teams. The fourth test match is scheduled to start on July 23 at Old Trafford.

(With inputs from agencies.)