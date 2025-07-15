Left Menu

England's Spirited Victory at Lord's: The Stokes Phenomenon

In the Lord's Test, Shubman Gill struggled with consistency, scoring only 16 and 6, as India lost to England by 22 runs, despite a strong fight-back. England's captain, Ben Stokes, played a decisive role with his dynamic performance, helping the team secure a 2-1 lead in the series.

Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Despite a tough series, Indian batsman Shubman Gill faced challenges at Lord's, scoring just 16 and 6. India's loss by 22 runs was surprising, given their earlier fight-back, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja making notable contributions.

England, however, showcased a gritty performance, driven by their captain Ben Stokes. His leadership and intense gameplay, including key wickets and strategic decisions, fueled their victory, giving them a crucial 2-1 series lead.

Michael Vaughan praises Stokes' indomitable spirit, emphasizing the electrifying nature of the current English side, while acknowledging the ongoing contest's unforgettable nature, highlighting England's thrilling brand of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

