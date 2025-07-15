Left Menu

Doubts Loom for Lions as Injuries Strike

British & Irish Lions winger Mack Hansen might miss the first test against Australia due to a foot injury suffered during a tour match. His absence adds to the team's growing injury list, including Elliot Daly and Blair Kinghorn. Options like Hugo Keenan and Owen Farrell may fill the gap.

British & Irish Lions winger Mack Hansen is uncertain for the series opener against Australia on Saturday after sustaining a foot injury during a tour match against the Australia-New Zealand invitational XV. Lions management confirmed his limited participation in training, a day following Darcy Graham's addition to the squad from New Zealand.

Lions assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth sought to downplay fears, stating, "He hurt his foot in the game, I don't think it is anything serious but he was managed today." The team is hopeful for Hansen's quick recovery but is concerned about maintaining sufficient numbers in training.

With key players like Elliot Daly ruled out of the series and Hugo Keenan expected to start, options like Owen Farrell offer midfield flexibility. Wigglesworth praised Farrell's influence, asserting, "He's the influential Owen that we know and love."

