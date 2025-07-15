Left Menu

James Anderson: The Hundred's Wildcard Veteran

Former England fast bowler James Anderson has been selected as a wildcard for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025. At 42, he joins after an 11-year T20 hiatus, recently claiming 14 wickets for Lancashire. Anderson could be the second-oldest player in the league's history.

In a surprising twist, former England fast bowler James Anderson has been named a wildcard selection for Manchester Originals in the upcoming 2025 season of The Hundred. The announcement was made on Tuesday, solidifying Anderson's return to top-tier cricket after retiring from international play last July.

At 42 years old, Anderson's inclusion follows an impressive return to T20 cricket, where he took 14 wickets in eight matches for Lancashire during the T20 Blast. Should he step on the field this season, Anderson will become the second-oldest competitor in The Hundred's history, only outpaced by Imran Tahir's 2022 appearance at age 43.

The seasoned cricketer will join a robust Manchester Originals squad, teaming up with notable players such as Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and international talents including Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad, in what promises to be an exciting fifth season of the tournament.

