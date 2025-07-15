Liam Dawson Rejoins England Squad for Vital Fourth Test Against India

Veteran spinner Liam Dawson has been called up to England's squad for the crucial fourth Test against India, set to take place in Manchester next week. Dawson replaces the young Shoaib Bashir, who was sidelined after sustaining a hand injury during the thrilling conclusion of the third Test at Lord's.

Bashir, injured by a shot from India's Ravindra Jadeja, played a crucial role despite the injury during England's narrow 22-run victory. He delivered a critical final blow to dismiss Mohammed Siraj, helping England secure the win. His departure paves the way for Dawson, who last played a Test for England in 2017.

Dawson has been in remarkable form in the County Championship, claiming 21 wickets with an economy of 2.55 and compiling 536 runs for Hampshire. His consistently strong performances earned him the PCA Player of the Year award in 2023 and 2024. England's National Selector, Luke Wright, emphasized Dawson's merit for his call-up in the challenging Test series against India.

