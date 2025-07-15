Kokrajhar Hosts Historic Durand Cup Trophy Display Amidst Cultural Festivity

In a grand gesture celebrating sportsmanship and vigor, Kokrajhar today became the proud host of the 134th Durand Cup trophy display ceremony, marking an eminent chapter in Asia's oldest and prestigious football tournament's history. The illustrious trio of trophies, comprising the primary Durand Cup, the Shimla Trophy—contributed by Shimla residents in 1904—and the esteemed President's Cup, were exhibited at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, amidst a palpable air of enthusiasm and local pride.

The ceremony's proceedings were elevated by the presence of Chief Guest Nandita Gorlosa, Assam's Honourable Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture (Archaeology), reflecting the state's profound dedication to youth empowerment and athletic excellence. Accompanying her were key military figures like Major General H.S. Bajaj, VSM, Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps, Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, VSM, General Officer Commanding Bengal Sub Area, and Major General Rohin Bawa, YSM, General Officer Commanding Red Horns Division, showcasing the Indian Army's pivotal involvement in conducting this historic tournament and nurturing military-civil relations.

Marking Kokrajhar's third consecutive year as a host, the tournament's magnitude and relevance have magnified significantly. The SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar will host six riveting matches, underscoring the area's burgeoning prominence in the national football arena. With revered teams like Bodoland FC and Punjab FC, alongside the spirited participation of teams such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Football Team and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, the Bodoland region is set to witness dynamic matches that unite fans in collective enthusiasm and pride.

This year's Durand Cup, spanning six venues across five states—West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur—continues to demonstrate football's undeniable capacity to surpass boundaries and craft enduring legacies. As the trophies paraded through Kokrajhar with ceremonial elegance, they reignited aspirations, inspired dreams, and celebrated the sport's timeless ability to bring communities together. Scheduled for July 27 at the SAI Stadium, the grand Opening Ceremony of the 134th Durand Cup promises an exuberant showcase of local culture, military precision, and football excitement.

The event sets the stage for Kokrajhar's inaugural tournament clash—a highly anticipated match between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Football Team and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, expected to draw significant crowds and establish an electrifying atmosphere. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)