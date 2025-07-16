Tara Moore's Four-Year Ban Upheld: The Nandrolone Controversy

In a significant decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has imposed a four-year ban on British tennis player Tara Moore, siding with the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Moore's positive test for anabolic steroids, first flagged in April 2022, has been the subject of extensive scrutiny.

Initially, Moore was cleared of these charges in December 2023, following an independent tribunal's conclusion that her test results were due to consuming contaminated meat in Colombia. However, the ITIA challenged this decision, particularly concerning the findings on nandrolone levels, prompting a reassessment.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has now ruled against Moore, asserting that the explanation provided for the high nandrolone level was inadequate. This decision effectively credits the time served under her provisional suspension towards the four-year ban. Moore is currently ranked 864 in singles and 187 in doubles, predominantly active in lower-tier WTA events.

