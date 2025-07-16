Wallabies Gear Up for British & Irish Lions Face-off with Renewed Optimism

Australia's line-out coach, Geoff Parling, has expressed optimism regarding the Wallabies' readiness for their series-opening test against the British & Irish Lions this Saturday. Despite ongoing fitness concerns, notably for players like hooker Dave Porecki and scrumhalf Jake Gordon, Parling is hopeful of fielding a full-strength team. Coach Joe Schmidt is expected to announce the final squad on Thursday amid these uncertainties.

In a positive development, lock Will Skelton has declared himself fit after a calf issue, while there is optimism that Rob Valetini will also recover from a similar injury. Parling confirmed Valetini participated in training, bolstering hopes for his inclusion in the squad.

Reflecting on the Lions' performance, Parling noted improvements in their line-out, suggesting a fierce competition ahead. He emphasized that despite the heightened atmosphere and stakes, the essence of the game remains the same.