India Advances to FIBA Women's Asia Cup Semis After Victory Over Tahiti

India's basketball team cruised into the semi-final qualifiers of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B by defeating Tahiti 78-55. Sreekala Rani led with impressive stats, while India secured a commanding lead early on. India will face a Group B opponent in the semi-final qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:29 IST
Indian women's basketball team (Photo: FIBA). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian basketball team has progressed to the semi-final qualifiers of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B, following a decisive 78-55 victory over Tahiti in their final Group A clash on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

Leading India's charge was Sreekala Rani, who contributed 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists to the win, as noted by Olympics.com. Despite an initial challenge from unranked Tahiti, India, ranked 15th globally by FIBA, regained control after an explosive 10-point run in the first quarter.

India eventually widened their lead to 46-25 by halftime and maintained their advantage through to the final buzzer. This triumph positioned India second in Group A with five points, setting up a Friday encounter with the third-placed team from Group B in the upcoming semi-final qualifiers.

