Resilient Spirits: Indian Shuttlers Focus on Fitness Amid Setbacks

Top Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is optimistic despite recent injury challenges, stressing the importance of fitness as a priority before the upcoming World Championships. Alongside his doubles partner, Chirag Shetty, Rankireddy reached multiple semifinals this season, proving their capability even amidst recurring health issues.

Rankireddy emphasized the need for recovery, explaining how persistent niggles have restricted their gameplay. However, both players find solace in recent wins, such as their decisive victory over Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Kim Won Ho at the Japan Open Super 750, as they gear up for the China Open and Paris World Championships.

Similarly, Lakshya Sen, another Indian badminton talent, shared his struggle with injuries, but expressed determination for a successful World Championships. Sen's recent win against China's Wang Zheng Xing marked a turning point in his effort to overcome setbacks, underscoring his commitment to regaining form and focus through consistent performance.