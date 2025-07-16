Left Menu

Sweden Prepares for Euro 2025 Showdown Against England

Sweden's captain Kosovare Asllani expresses confidence ahead of their Euro 2025 quarter-final against England, emphasizing respect rather than fear. Following England's impressive group stage performance, the Swedish team is preparing for potential penalties, with past shootout experiences highlighting the difficulty of such scenarios.

Sweden's football team is gearing up for a crucial Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown against England, a team they hold in high esteem but do not fear. Sweden's captain, Kosovare Asllani, emphasized the team's respect for the European champions while confidently dismissing any notion of intimidation.

England's recent 6-1 triumph over Wales in the group stage has heightened expectations, but Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson believes both teams have improved since their last significant encounter, a 2022 Euro semi-final where England prevailed 4-0. Asllani and her teammates have prepared diligently for potential penalties, a notorious challenge highlighted by past experiences, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic final.

The upcoming match will be hosted at Stadion Letzigrund, a venue criticized for its layout with a running track separating fans from the pitch. Despite such concerns, Sweden is determined to deliver a strong performance and leverage fan support, as demonstrated in their recent 4-1 victory over Germany at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

