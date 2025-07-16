'Pinni and Perseverance: The Last Lap of Marathon Legend Fauja Singh'

Fauja Singh, renowned as the world's oldest marathon runner, tragically passed away at 114 in a road accident in Punjab, a place he was reluctant to spend his final days. Despite his accomplishments, Singh harbored a regret of never winning a medal for his homeland, India.

Singh, who immigrated to Britain and became a British citizen, expressed disappointment that his achievements were often viewed through a non-Indian lens. A decade ago, he affirmed his vitality, opposing the idea of being old, and revealed his daily fitness secret — a Punjabi sweet, 'pinni,' accompanied by happiness.

The marathon legend adopted running in his eighties following the loss of his son, finding solace and renewed purpose. Emphasizing the simpler joys of life, Singh openly shared his contentment driven lifestyle, steering himself through life's marathon, though it ended not quite where he wished.

(With inputs from agencies.)