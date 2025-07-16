From Golf Bans to NASCAR Honors: This Week in Sports

In the world of sports, highs and lows have characterized the week. Notably, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark faces a ban from Oakmont Country Club due to locker room damage. Requirements for reconciliation include financial restitution, charity, and anger management sessions.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas, a formidable WNBA MVP contender, receives a unique honor as her likeness adorns a NASCAR car, symbolizing her relentless spirit on the court. Additionally, Kyle Schwarber leads the National League to victory in the All-Star Game by becoming the event's MVP despite unique circumstances.

The Denver Broncos have successfully signed first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron, concluding a contentious standoff. On the tennis courts, David Goffin returns triumphantly after a significant injury. These developments underscore the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of sports culture this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)