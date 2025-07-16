Left Menu

West Indies Gears Up for T20 Clash with Australia: Emerging Talents Shine

Cricket West Indies announces a 16-member squad for the T20I series against Australia, featuring emerging stars Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades. Led by Shai Hope, the team aims to improve its T20 World Cup ranking, focusing on reclaiming its winning form at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:57 IST
West Indies team. (Photo: CWI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled its 16-member squad for an eagerly anticipated five-match T20 International series against Australia, scheduled from July 20 to 28. The matches will be held at Jamaica's Sabina Park and Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The squad includes key players from a recent victorious series against Ireland, alongside promising newcomers Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades, who have earned their first T20 call-ups. Andrew, renowned for his batting prowess and skills against spin, is one of the brightest young talents at 18. Blades, a left-arm seamer, gained attention during the inaugural West Indies Breakout League and made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2024.

Shai Hope continues to lead the team, with experienced players like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell bolstering the line-up. With eyes on the upcoming competitive T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, coach Sammy expressed the intent to refine the team's strategic goals and improve their home record. The squad is determined to regain its form, starting with this series against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

