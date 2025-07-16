Sweden's Silent Strikers: Aiming for Euro 2025 Glory
Sweden's women's football team is quietly advancing in the Women's European Championship, aiming to upset defending champions England in the quarterfinals. Despite past successes, including a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, they remain underdogs. This match could redefine their reputation as a formidable contender on the international stage.
Country:
Switzerland
Sweden's women's football team is embracing their status as the underdogs in the Women's European Championship, poised for a quarterfinal clash against defending champion England. The match, set for Thursday in Zurich, offers Sweden a chance to defy expectations and disrupt the defending champions' title hopes.
Despite Sweden's impressive group stage performance, where they secured maximum points including a memorable victory over Germany, the team continues to fly under the radar. Captain Kosovare Asllani noted that being underestimated works in their favor, as they quietly position themselves as serious contenders.
Under coach Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden has achieved significant progress, reaching the World Cup semifinals and claiming a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, with a sense of hunger and determination, they aim to shed their 'bridesmaid' tag and assert themselves as potential champions.
