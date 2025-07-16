Left Menu

Sweden's Silent Strikers: Aiming for Euro 2025 Glory

Sweden's women's football team is quietly advancing in the Women's European Championship, aiming to upset defending champions England in the quarterfinals. Despite past successes, including a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, they remain underdogs. This match could redefine their reputation as a formidable contender on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:13 IST
Sweden's Silent Strikers: Aiming for Euro 2025 Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Sweden's women's football team is embracing their status as the underdogs in the Women's European Championship, poised for a quarterfinal clash against defending champion England. The match, set for Thursday in Zurich, offers Sweden a chance to defy expectations and disrupt the defending champions' title hopes.

Despite Sweden's impressive group stage performance, where they secured maximum points including a memorable victory over Germany, the team continues to fly under the radar. Captain Kosovare Asllani noted that being underestimated works in their favor, as they quietly position themselves as serious contenders.

Under coach Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden has achieved significant progress, reaching the World Cup semifinals and claiming a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, with a sense of hunger and determination, they aim to shed their 'bridesmaid' tag and assert themselves as potential champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025