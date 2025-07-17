Left Menu

Drama and Determination: Pogacar's Crash and Abrahamsen's Victory in Tour de France

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar crashed in Stage 11 of the Tour de France but continued without serious injury. Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen claimed his first stage victory amid a protest over Israel's military actions. The race now anticipates a high-mountain showdown as tensions continue around the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:34 IST
Drama and Determination: Pogacar's Crash and Abrahamsen's Victory in Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar

Defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar faced a dramatic crash in Stage 11 but was quick to remount and continue, sustaining no serious injuries, thanks to the peloton's sportsmanship. Meanwhile, Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen celebrated his first Tour stage win after overcoming a sprint disrupted by protests.

The stage took a dramatic turn when a protester ran onto the final stretch, advocating against Israeli military actions in Gaza. Although swiftly removed, the protest highlighted ongoing tensions affecting this year's race. The Israel-Premier Tech team, lacking Israeli riders, chose not to immediately comment, while further protests are expected on the Tour route.

The excitement continues as the peloton prepares for the challenging high-mountain Stage 12, with eyes on Pogacar and his potential to reclaim dominance despite recent setbacks. The focus now moves to the summit finish on the legendary Hautacam, promising an intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025