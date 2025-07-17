Drama and Determination: Pogacar's Crash and Abrahamsen's Victory in Tour de France

Defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar faced a dramatic crash in Stage 11 but was quick to remount and continue, sustaining no serious injuries, thanks to the peloton's sportsmanship. Meanwhile, Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen celebrated his first Tour stage win after overcoming a sprint disrupted by protests.

The stage took a dramatic turn when a protester ran onto the final stretch, advocating against Israeli military actions in Gaza. Although swiftly removed, the protest highlighted ongoing tensions affecting this year's race. The Israel-Premier Tech team, lacking Israeli riders, chose not to immediately comment, while further protests are expected on the Tour route.

The excitement continues as the peloton prepares for the challenging high-mountain Stage 12, with eyes on Pogacar and his potential to reclaim dominance despite recent setbacks. The focus now moves to the summit finish on the legendary Hautacam, promising an intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)