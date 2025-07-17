Girelli's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Italy to Women's Euro Semis
Cristiana Girelli scored a dramatic last-minute goal to secure Italy's place in the Women's Euro semi-finals, defeating Norway 2-1. Girelli had earlier put Italy ahead, with Norway's Ada Hegerberg equalizing. Girelli's decisive header ensured Italy's first semi-final since 1997. Italy will face England or Sweden next.
Cristiana Girelli delivered a stunning performance, scoring a crucial 90th-minute goal to lead Italy to a 2-1 victory over Norway on Wednesday, propelling the team to the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship.
The Italian side initially took the lead early in the second half, when Girelli found the net at close range. However, Norway quickly leveled the score through captain Ada Hegerberg, who compensated for her earlier penalty miss with a skillful strike.
As the match approached extra time, Girelli emerged again as the hero, heading in her second goal at the far post. This victory marks Italy's first trip to the semi-finals since 1997, setting up a high-stakes clash against either England or Sweden, who are set to face off in Zurich on Thursday.
ALSO READ
Aligning renewables with development goals can lift 193 million from poverty: UNDP study
UPDATE 2-EU includes international CO2 credits in climate goal for first time
UPDATE 1-EU to add international CO2 credits to next climate goal
UPDATE 3-EU includes international CO2 credits in climate goal for first time
Finland's 1-0 Triumph: Kosola's Goal Ends 16-Year Wait at Women's Euro