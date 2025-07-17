Girelli's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Italy to Women's Euro Semis

Cristiana Girelli delivered a stunning performance, scoring a crucial 90th-minute goal to lead Italy to a 2-1 victory over Norway on Wednesday, propelling the team to the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship.

The Italian side initially took the lead early in the second half, when Girelli found the net at close range. However, Norway quickly leveled the score through captain Ada Hegerberg, who compensated for her earlier penalty miss with a skillful strike.

As the match approached extra time, Girelli emerged again as the hero, heading in her second goal at the far post. This victory marks Italy's first trip to the semi-finals since 1997, setting up a high-stakes clash against either England or Sweden, who are set to face off in Zurich on Thursday.