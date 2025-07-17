Left Menu

Italy's Last-Minute Triumph: How Girelli's Goal Sealed Euro 2025 Semifinal Spot

Italy defeated Norway 2-1 in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals with Cristiana Girelli scoring two key goals. Despite Norway equalizing through Ada Hegerberg, Girelli's late strike clinched Italy's victory, sending them to the semi-finals. Norway's missed opportunities and defensive errors played a significant role in their defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:42 IST
In a dramatic Euro 2025 quarter-final, Italy emerged victorious over Norway with a narrow 2-1 win, highlighted by Cristiana Girelli's decisive goals. The Italian forward's clinching strike in the dying moments of the match sealed her team's progression to the semi-finals.

Norway, led by forward Elisabeth Terland's efforts in the second half, struggled to capitalize on critical opportunities. Despite having momentum after Ada Hegerberg's equalizer, the team faltered due to defensive missteps.

Italian tactical precision was on full display, particularly targeting Norway's right flank, which ultimately overwhelmed the Scandinavian defense. The thrilling encounter sets up Italy to face either Sweden or England in the next stage.

