Italy's Women's Team Triumphs: Historic Semi-final Journey

The Italian women's team reached the European Championship semi-finals for the first time in 28 years, defeating Norway 2-1. Midfielder Giada Greggi credited the unity and humility of the team. Cristiana Girelli's decisive goals were celebrated by fervent Italian fans. The semi-final marks a significant moment in Italian sports history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-07-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 04:35 IST
Italy's women's football team has made history by reaching the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship for the first time in 28 years. The achievement came after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Norway, a match marked by the team's unity and determination.

Central to this success was midfielder Giada Greggi, who emphasized the importance of teamwork and humility. The Italian fans played a crucial role, filling the Stade de Geneve with resounding chants as Cristiana Girelli scored twice, including a dramatic last-minute winner.

The semi-final berth is a historic milestone, underscoring the hard work and perseverance of the Italian squad. Coach Barbara Bonansea and players like Elena Linari highlighted the emotional journey and sacrifices made to reach this pivotal moment in Italian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

